The Yakima Humane Society is presenting one of their most popular and largest fundraiser events of the year and it's almost here. It promises to be bigger and better than ever - and in a new, bigger, and better location!

Claws for Paws Crab Feed at the SunDome

The highly anticipated Claws for Paws Crab Feed returns on January 27. New this year, they are bringing this huge event to the massive SunDome in Yakima. Bring your friends and join them for a memorable night that benefits the Yakima Humane Society.

Enjoy a succulent crab dinner with a baked potato bar, cole slaw, drinks, an epic dessert dash, ring toss fun, raffle prizes, dancing, and beer and wine will be served. This event sells out every year so be sure to purchase your tickets before it is too late. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

Yakima Humane Society - Serving the Yakima Valley

The Yakima Humane Society, founded in 1904, is a private, nonprofit animal welfare organization proud to be serving the people and animals of Yakima County for over 100 years. They practice and promote the humane treatment of animals through their adoption, spay/neuter services, and outreach programs.

Yakima Humane Society Mission Statement

The Yakima Humane Society is committed to ending animal suffering and cruelty, reducing animal overpopulation, and educating the public regarding responsible pet ownership while promoting community kindness and commitment to their welfare.

LISTEN: Brian Stephenson & Lance Tormey with Guest Jeff Boyd, Executive Director of the Yakima Humane Society on Newstalk KIT's Good Morning Yakima, Thursday, January 18th.

