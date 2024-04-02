The father of a baby who died at a local hospital March 11 is facing a charge of homicide by neglect after admitting to police of hitting, and throwing his 3-month-old son out of frustration and anger.

36-year-old Jon P. Gaffney is being held in the Yakima County jail where bail is set at $750,000. Gaffney is expected to be charged in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday.

OFFICERS WERE FIRST CALLED TO THE HOME ON MARCH 11

Court papers say Officers from the Moxee Police Department were called to a home in the 100 block of Riel Lane on March 11 after getting a report that a 3-month-old baby was having difficulty breathing. Medics rushed the baby to a hospital where the child, identified in court papers as LG died.

THE FATHER WAS ARRESTED DAYS AFTER THE DEATH OF HIS SON

Gaffney however wasn't arrested at the time of the incident. Moxee Police started an investigation and arrested Gaffney on March 20. The court papers say at the time of the infant's death Gaffney was home alone with the child for up to 12 hours and became frustrated. Gaffney told police after hitting and throwing the child he also "started hitting the baby with things." When he was asked what type of things police say he "minimized by saying he struck the infant with blankets and diapers.

THE BABY DIED OF SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME

He later told Officers he struck the baby "many times and went from slapping to backhanding."

According to an autopsy, the child died of shaken baby syndrome.

The investigation continues today.

