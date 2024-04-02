For the last 60-days the Yakima City Council has been hearing from Yakima residents about parking in downtown Yakima. Now it's time for action. Council member Matt Brown says they're still "hashing things out." He says the council will likely vote on the issue later this month. But on Tuesday the council is expected to talk about all the recommendations made during a March 26 study session at Yakima City Hall.

THE COUNCIL MAY ALLOW PEOPLE TO BUY MORE TIME IN CITY PARKING LOTS

The council has the option of approving a plan that includes the use an a QR Code or an app that would allow people to purchase hourly parking beyond the 2 hour free limit. City staff says the council needs to review time limits based on request and adjust "as appropriate." The plan also calls for reducing permit parking in the lots from 60% to 40% at a cost of $50 per month.

PARKING FINES REDUCED IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA

City staff is also recommending the council reduce the parking fine from $50 to $20.

How to fund the upkeep of the parking lots is something the city will have to figure out since the plan only tells council members the annual upkeep cost is between $25,000 and $30,000. City officials say to be successful the council will need to continue working closely with the business community to "monitor the effectiveness of the regulations ultimately determined by the City Council" and make adjustments to maximize the value of public parking to benefit the downtown businesses and customers.

YOU CAN ATTEND THE MEETING OR WATCH ON ZOOM

The meeting Tuesday starts at 5:30 pm. You can watch it live at Yakima City Hall or watch it on zoom at yakimawa.gov. If you want to comment on an agenda item you're encouraged to submit a Public Comment Request Form online at: www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment no later than 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you wish to provide public comment in-person, please fill out a "Request for Appearance" form and hand it to the City Clerk before you address City Council.

