Yakima Cops Help Bring Deputy Home After Release From Hospital
51-year-old Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Watkins has been released from a Yakima hospital after being shot three times while responding to a domestic incident on Tuesday in West Yakima.
DID YOU SEE THE DOZENS OF OFFICERS ESCORTING WATKINS HOME?
Authorities from throughout the valley escorted Watkins to his home after his release at about 1:00 pm Wednesday. He's expected to make a full recovery at home.
The suspect in the shooting, 34-year-old John Borgman is being held in the Yakima County jail where his bail is set at $750,000.He's facing first-degree assault charges.
COURT PAPERS SAY THE SUSPECT HAD A RIFLE
Court documents say Deputies were called to the home in the 900 block of South Fork Road after receiving a 911 hang-up call where dispatchers heard people yelling and arguing. Dispatchers then called back and were able to talk to a person at the home to confirm there was a problem. When Deputies arrived at the home they met Borgman's wife outside and walked the to her home. When they opened the door Borgman was holding a rifle pointing it at the Deputies. They ordered him to drop the gun but he fired shots that hit Deputy Travis Watkins.
WATKINS WAS TAKEN TO A FIRE STATION BEFORE THE HOSPITAL
His partner was able to remove him and rush him to the West Valley Fire Department where they gave him first aid before he was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Borgman was arrested at the scene without incident. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.
An investigation continues today by the Yakima Police Department.
