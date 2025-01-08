The Sunnyside Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting reported Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of North Avenue. Police received reports of a shooting at about 3:25 pm and arrived on the scene to find a female victim inside a vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and N. 16th Street.

THE WOMAN DIED AT A SUNNYSIDE HOSPITAL

Despite the officers' immediate efforts to perform life-saving measures, the victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Sunnyside Hospital where she died of her injuries. In a press release from the Sunnyside Police Department, while responding to the shooting, officers were also managing reports of shots fired at multiple locations across the city. Police also received a report of a burglary in the 400 block of Rouse Road shortly after the shooting incident.

HOMEOWNERS DETAINED THE SUSPECT UNTIL POLICE ARRIVED

Homeowners at the burglary scene reportedly detained one suspect, while another individual fled the scene on foot. The second suspect was arrested a short time later. Both were arrested in connection with the burglary and the fatal shooting.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE ARE NOW INVESTIGATING DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE SHOOTING?



As of now, the fleeing suspect from the burglary hasn't been arrested, and authorities are working to determine if he has any connection to the homicide investigation.

The Sunnyside Police Department thanks their law enforcement partners, including the Washington State Patrol, the Grandview Police Department, and especially the Yakima Police Department and Yakima Sheriff’s Office for their assistance, including K-9 teams.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information related to these cases to contact Detective Noriega at 509-836-6200.

