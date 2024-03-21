Great News: WA State Cuts COVID 5-Day Isolation Rule

People testing positive for Covid-19 no longer need to isolate for five days.

The Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed its guidance saying that people can return to work if their symptoms are mild and improving and its been a day since they've had a fever.

Covid-19 is NO longer the health menace it once was:

Covid-19 dropped from being the nation's third leading cause of death early in the pandemic to 10th last year. Many people are already not following the five-day isolation rule anyway.

People who test positive for Covid-19 should stay home until they're fever-free for at least 24-hours. The new guidelines apply to respiratory infections, including flu, and RSV.

State health officials recommend tips for people to NOT spread respiratory Illness:

The best way to stay safe and slow the spread of disease is by keeping up on vaccinations. Get Covid boosters, and keep up on vaccinations. It's important to note that people with Covid can still spread the virus for up to 10 days after they first get sick. The flu can be spread up to a week after someone first becomes ill. RSV can be spread up to eight days.

Steer clear of people who are at high-risk for Covid-19 and other illnesses. Avoid high-risk persons for at least 10-days after symptoms begin. The Washington State Department of Health advises wearing a mask for the first five-days after returning to regular activities.

