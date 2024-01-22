After a rise in prices last week gas prices in Yakima have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon over the last week.

IF YOU FILL THE TANK ON A MONDAY IT'S THE CHEAPEST DAY OF THE WEEK

If you're filling the tank the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Yakima is averaging $3.72 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 4.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

CHECK THE PRICE OF DIESEL LATELY?

If you pump diesel the price is down 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.The statewide average in Washington is $3.98 a gallon Monday down from $3.99 on Friday. GasBuddy officials say you'll find the cheapest gas in the valley in Wapato selling for $3.03 a gallon.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS DOWN THIS WEEK

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon today.

WHEN WILL WE SEE A $2.99 AVERAGE FOR GAS?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says we are very close to a $2.99 national average. "While the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low level chance of getting there. But make no mistake- if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won't last long." The reason? Because refineries soon start the transition to summer gasoline.

REMEMBER WHEN?



Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

January 22, 2023: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 22, 2022: $3.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

January 22, 2021: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 22, 2020: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 22, 2019: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 22, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 22, 2017: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 22, 2016: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

January 22, 2015: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 22, 2014: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

WHAT ARE YOU NEIGHBORS PAYING ON AVERAGE FOR GAS?

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $3.70/g, down 13.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.83/g.

Seattle- $4.15/g, down 11.3 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26/g.

Washington- $3.87/g, down 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.97/g.

