White Pass Ski Area Gears Up for Winter with Job Fair on October 19
It's going to be a great year! If you ski or ride you're probably hearing that a lot these days as the ski and riding season is just around the corner. In an effort to get prepared the White Pass Ski Area is holding a job fair Saturday, October 19.
LOTS OF JOBS BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS
They're looking for people who like to play where they work. Each year the resort depends more than 100 people to operate the ski area in a variety of jobs indoors and outdoors. The resort is planning for a fun winter with lots of snow in the forecast.
INTERVIEW FOR AS MANY POSITIONS AS YOU CAN
The White Pass Job Fair is set for Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The job fair will be held in the large day lodge at the base of the ski area at the top of White Pass on Highway 12.
Officials say plan to attend and interview with as many departments as you can.
WHERE DO YOU WANT TO WORK?
Lots of jobs are open in fact White Pass officials say they're hiring for all positions including;
Lift Operation
Tubing
RV Park
Food and Beverage
Guest Services
Lift Mechanic
IT Desktop and POS Support
RFID Gate Personnel
Retail Sales / Pro Shop
Park Crew
Rental Department
Learning Center - Ski & Snowboard Instruction
Nordic Center
Ticketing
Custodial Maintenance
Snow Cat Operation
Vehicle Maintenance Mechanic
Parking
IF YOU'RE HIRED YOU GET BENEFITS
Each job is in a different department. You can interview for as many departments as you want. If you're hired there's lots of benefits for you and family members.
STAY FOR THE PARTY AND THE MOVIE NIGHT
After the job fair everyone is invited to the annual Octoberfest event at the day lodge from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The website says "come feast on traditional Oktoberfest fare and quench your thirst with your favorite brews on tap! But the fun doesn't stop there.
YOU CAN MEET AN OLYMPIAN
You are invited to the White Pass Ski and Snowboard Club Movie Night Fundraiser in the day lodge at White Pass. Your chance to meet three-time Olympian Megan McJames.
The film "Trailblazer" spotlights Megan's journey as one of the first independent skiers to compete in the Winter Games.
100% of proceeds support the White Pass Athlete Development Fund.
