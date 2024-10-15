It's going to be a great year! If you ski or ride you're probably hearing that a lot these days as the ski and riding season is just around the corner. In an effort to get prepared the White Pass Ski Area is holding a job fair Saturday, October 19.

LOTS OF JOBS BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS

They're looking for people who like to play where they work. Each year the resort depends more than 100 people to operate the ski area in a variety of jobs indoors and outdoors. The resort is planning for a fun winter with lots of snow in the forecast.

INTERVIEW FOR AS MANY POSITIONS AS YOU CAN

The White Pass Job Fair is set for Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. The job fair will be held in the large day lodge at the base of the ski area at the top of White Pass on Highway 12.

Officials say plan to attend and interview with as many departments as you can.

New York New Year's Night Ski Party White Pass Ski Area via Google Maps loading...

WHERE DO YOU WANT TO WORK?

Lots of jobs are open in fact White Pass officials say they're hiring for all positions including;

Lift Operation

Tubing

RV Park

Food and Beverage

Guest Services

Lift Mechanic

IT Desktop and POS Support

RFID Gate Personnel

Retail Sales / Pro Shop

Park Crew

Rental Department

Learning Center - Ski & Snowboard Instruction

Nordic Center

Ticketing

Custodial Maintenance

Snow Cat Operation

Vehicle Maintenance Mechanic

Parking

IF YOU'RE HIRED YOU GET BENEFITS

Each job is in a different department. You can interview for as many departments as you want. If you're hired there's lots of benefits for you and family members.

STAY FOR THE PARTY AND THE MOVIE NIGHT

After the job fair everyone is invited to the annual Octoberfest event at the day lodge from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The website says "come feast on traditional Oktoberfest fare and quench your thirst with your favorite brews on tap! But the fun doesn't stop there.

YOU CAN MEET AN OLYMPIAN

You are invited to the White Pass Ski and Snowboard Club Movie Night Fundraiser in the day lodge at White Pass. Your chance to meet three-time Olympian Megan McJames.

The film "Trailblazer" spotlights Megan's journey as one of the first independent skiers to compete in the Winter Games.

100% of proceeds support the White Pass Athlete Development Fund.

