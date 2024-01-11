5 Things You Won’t Believe You Can’t Do on WA Airplane Flights Anymore

Five Things That'll Shock You That Were Once Allowed On An Airplane Flight In WA

My first plane ride came when I was eight back in 1978 and it was a little 4-seater prop plane into the wilderness of the Idaho mountains. As a kid, I don't recall any security measures before I boarded the plane.

Do You Remember Any Of These Five Things That You Can't Do On An Airplane Now?

How times have changed since 9/11. I thought I'd break down five things that people were once able to do on an airplane in Washington State and heck I might even include the Mile High Club.

Here are five things that were once allowed freely on airplane flights in Washington State:

Cigarettes

Can you imagine flicking your lighter and taking that first drag of a cigarette on an airplane? In the 1960s and early 1970s, smoking was allowed on flights. Even non-smokers found the air hazy with cigarette smoke, and airlines started to implement smoke-free sections where certain rows were designated as smoking or non-smoking. However, in 1994, Delta was the first to ban smoking on U.S. airlines and prohibited smoking on domestic flights of under six hours, and in 2000, the ban was extended to all domestic flights.

Meals

Not so long ago, you could feast on a delicious meal, presented on a tray with real silverware, while on a long flight. Airlines used to offer elaborate meals, including champagne, lobster, and steak. Today, snacks like pretzels and peanuts are typically the only food free of charge on U.S. flights, unless you're in first class.

Decking out in Style

With fewer people choosing to fly as frequent flyers, air travel used to be a luxury experience for many. It wasn't just about getting to the destination but enjoying the journey in style. Today, passengers no longer receive the same level of luxury treatment, and casual wear is typically the norm. In some cases, even pajamas and athleisure outfits are seen on long international flights.

Carry-on Luggage

In the early 2000s, airlines began to limit the size and weight of carry-on bags, as passengers began to overcrowd the overhead compartments. Today, passengers must pay careful attention to baggage restrictions and fees, with some airlines even charging for any carry-on item beyond a personal item.

Bringing Sharp Objects

Yep, you heard it right. There was a time when flyers could bring sharp objects on a plane flight. After 9/11, countries all over the world started tightening their airport security measures, leading to a strict ban on sharp objects.

As you can see, airplane trips were once a lot of fun, but I'm sure there are some folks still sneaking off to the laboratory hoping to not get caught though it would still be nice to enjoy a five-course meal on a flight.

