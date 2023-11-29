Warning: Yakima Dog Owners Need To Watch For Respiratory Problems
A respiratory illness making dogs sick in Washington and Oregon is a big concern in Yakima. Dr. Lutz Harfst with Yakima Animal Medical Service says they're operating in precautionary mode until they learn more about the illness.
TIME TO CHECK THOSE VACCINATIONS AND STAY CLOSE TO HOME
Right now he says they want to make sure all dogs are up to date on vaccines including the influenza vaccine.
Harfst says it's smart to stay away from any dog park in Yakima just in case and he says take action if your dog is lethargic has a cough or other sickness.
DON'T LET THE NEWS PUT YOU IN A PANIC
He urges you to not panic but rather be vigilant. He says doctors don't know enough about the illness so far but they hope to learn more in the future. Until then he says they're just making people aware of the illness. Harfst says the respiratory illness, or the new disease may be "waiting in the wings" in Washington State.
TRYING TO KEEP ALL DOGS HEALTHY AT THE CLINIC
If you visit Yakima Animal Medical Service he says if a dog is coughing they have the owner keep the dog in the car until a doctor has a chance to examine the animal.
Harfst says be aware of how your pet is feeling and eating and make the right decisions to keep pets healthy. 12 states have reported cases of the illness.
