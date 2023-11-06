WA Lawmaker Meets in Yakima Tuesday Shocked About Overdose Deaths

A state lawmaker will visit Yakima's Camp Hope homeless shelter Tuesday to talk about ongoing drug related deaths in Yakima and around the state.14th District State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker  says she's looking for answers about the "serious and growing problem of drug abuse, addiction, and deaths from overdoses of hard drugs, including fentanyl and heroin."

THE MEETING IS PART OF A SERIES OF EVENTS MOSBRUCKER HAS HELD THIS YEAR

Mosbrucker says it's the third in a series of meetings she calls "Save Our Communities Drug Crisis" events she's held this year in the district. The meeting is open to the public.
"Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for those from the age of 18 to 45. This is a tragic, heartbreaking crisis, affecting people in every community in our state, including Goldendale, Toppenish and Yakima," says Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale. "It's not legislators who have the answers. It's the people we serve. And it is critically important to hear from those whose family members are suffering from addiction."

DO YOU HAVE FAMILY IMPACTED BY DRUG ADDICTION?

Mosbrucker, the ranking member of the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee, says she's holding the listening event at Camp Hope to hear firsthand residents impacted by drug abuse. Mosbrucker praises Camp Hope where people receive meals, health services, and counseling to help with drug addiction. "These are the people living the nightmares of drugs and drug addiction around them. I want to listen, hear their stories, and seek ways to lift our communities and our citizens from the scourge of deadly drugs."

THE MEETING IS OPEN TO EVERYONE ON TUESDAY

The meeting is set for Tuesday, November 7 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Camp Hope Yakima is located at 2300 E. Birch St.
(Behind U-Haul, off I-82 - Nob Hill Blvd. exit.)

