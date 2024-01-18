5 Washington State Town And City Nicknames That’ll Make You Laugh

Unveiling Five Hilarious Nicknames for Washington State Towns and Cities

The Quirky Nicknames of Five Washington State Towns You Didn't Know Existed

Being a true Washingtonian, I've heard some pretty funny nicknames for towns and cities in the Evergreen State.

I've lived in Seattle, Yakima, Tri-Cities, and Clarkston, a few of the towns I've called home and yes some of them had peculiar nicknames.

I've compiled 5 towns that have a slew of nicknames that might surprise you in Washington State.

What is interesting is some of these places wholeheartedly embrace these slang names.

Here are a few you might recognize:

Yakima has been called CRAKIMA, Yakimeth, and Yaki-Vegas because of the high drug use and crime in the town. I'm sure they prefer the Palm Springs of Washington over some of the nastier names.

Spokane has been proclaimed SPO-COMPTON on more than one occasion.

Tri-Cities has been called "Dry-Shitties" along with other derogatory nicknames.

Finley has been called FIN-TUCKY for its agriculture base outside of Tri-Cities.

Tacoma has been called the "AROMA OF TACOMA"

As you can see, there are tons of town nicknames that'll make you scratch your head and laugh.

I've always said home is where the heart is and many years after leaving Yakima, my wife asked how we could stand to live in a town with so much crime.

I told her I hadn't noticed.

Where is your hometown and what are some of the nicknames that you've given it?

Share in the comments below so I can add to my list and enjoy a huge gallery of Washington State towns and cities and their more sensible nicknames.

