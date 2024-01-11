Washington State, known as the Evergreen State, offers an array of day-trip opportunities for nature enthusiasts. Some of these trips can even spill over into Oregon.

As a lifelong resident, I have come to love and appreciate the rugged coastlines of the Olympic Peninsula, the breathtaking vistas along the Columbia River Gorge, the alpine meadows of the Cascade Mountains and so many other points in between. Each location provides a unique experience.

Here are the top 5 nature day-trips in Washington:

Bookmark this article and have it handy before you plan your next nature-loving day trip in the Pacific Northwest. We've assembled resources to provide all the answers to your questions about these fabulous destinations.

Be sure to check out the informative video presentations we found, that will have you pining for a day trip in Washington and Oregon very soon. Explore Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, San Juan Islands, North Cascades National Park, and the Columbia River Gorge.

Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park Canva loading...

Olympic National Park Information

Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park Canva loading...

Mount Rainier National Park Information

San Juan Islands

San Juan Islands Canva loading...

San Juan Islands National Park Information

North Cascades National Park

North Cascades National Park Canva loading...

North Cascades National Park Information

Columbia River Gorge

Columbia River Gorge Canva loading...

Columbia River Gorge Information - Oregon Side

READ MORE: