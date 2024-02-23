A group called Safe Yakima Valley has started what's called the “Talk. They Hear You” media campaign to help, empower and give parents and or caregivers the tools they need to talk to kids about the risks of substance use like marijuana.

YOU'LL SEE THE MESSAGES IN A VARIETY OF PLACES WITH THE FOCUS ON POT AND YOUNG PEOPLE

You'll see the messages all around the valley in the form of billboards, radio PSA’s and social media posts. This month the campaign is focusing on Marijuana because this is marijuana prevention month according to officials with Safe Yakima Valley. They say the danger for young people is that marijuana today have much higher levels of THC than weed did in the 1970's and 1980's.

OFFICIALS SAY TODAY'S STRONG POT WILL IMPACT YOUNG BRAINS

Safe Yakima Valley officials say that means that young people who are not of legal age to use the drug are exposing their minds to a chemical that they say will have negative effects on future development like;

· Memory loss

· Anxiety, depression

· Impairs youth brain development (the gray matter in the youth brain should be DECREASING, but MRI images show that it increases with the use of marijuana).

· Schizophrenia

· Lung disease

· Lung cancer

IF YOU HAVE A YOUNG PERSON IN YOUR HOME SAFE YAKIMA VALLEY SAYS YOU NEED TO TALK TO THEM ABOUT DRUGS

The campaign urges parents to talk with kids about the dangers of the drug for young people. Safe Yakima Valley officials say research suggests that THE most important factor in healthy child development is a strong, open relationship with a parent. They urge parents to start talking to children about the risks of alcohol and other substances before they are exposed to them—as early as 8 years old.

FIVE CONVERSATION GOALS

1. Show you disapprove of underage drinking and other drug use.

2. Show you care about your child’s health, wellness, and success.

3. Show you are a good source of information about underage drinking and other drugs.

4. Show that you are paying attention and discourage risky behaviors.

5. Build your child’s skills and strategies for avoiding underage drinking and drug use.

