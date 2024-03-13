Strip Clubs In Washington To Sell Alcohol - What Could Go Wrong?

Dancers Seek Better Conditions, Better Security

You may recall that the Washington Legislature recently passed what was referenced as "the Parents Bill of Rights". BUT, that was not the only "Bill of Rights" to receive legislative support. The other is called the “strippers’ bill of rights.” I kid you not.

Raise A Glass To The Strip Club Revolution?

Supernova. Remember the name if you like your entertainment served up with a little more booze and a lot less clothing! The Seattle nightclub has made the claim to become the first strip club in Washington to serve alcohol in what the owner calls

an Atlanta-style club with a non-stop, bumpin’ party

The Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) suspended its regulations for businesses that distribute alcohol and its lewd conduct rule. Alcohol gives the green light to the red-light-style business located at 110 Horton Street in the SODO neighborhood of Seattle.

The bill that changes the landscape for ecdysiasts is Senate Bill 6105 which requires:

New safety training for all dancers and employees on sexual harassment and human trafficking, installation of panic buttons in private dance rooms, and added security officers at each club

Washington Exotic Dancers Go On The Record

Exotic dancers who spoke to KING 5 TV say stripping is "an avenue of self-expression and empowerment...Strip clubs are vital to the community...the sale of alcohol would change their work lives and allow clubs to better provide for their physical and financial security."

Those outside the industry might push back on the idea of strip clubs being "vital" to any community, but most can agree on the need for better and safer working environments for people in all lines of work. Even those where the uniforms are birthday suits.

Prior to the new law, Washington was the only state in the country that didn't allow alcohol to be sold in strip clubs.

