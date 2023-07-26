Stolen Vehicle Numbers Down in Yakima But Not Speeding Drivers
Do you speed on Yakima city roads? Maybe you don't but a lot of your friends and neighbors do according to Yakima Police. They say speed is an ongoing problem on main roads in Yakima the reason why speed patrols continue in both the city of Yakima and the city of Union Gap.
RED LIGHT CRASHES CONTINUE IN THE CITY OF YAKIMA
During the week of July 16 through July 22 Officers made 677 traffic stops and issued 234 citations. They investigated 24 collisions with 12 the result of drivers not stopping for a red light. The week before Officers investigated 29 collisions with 12 of the crashes resulting from drivers not stopping for a red light. Police say despite the emphasis patrols and the number of crashes reported from not stopping at red lights the problem continues.
DUI DRIVERS ARE STILL RISKING LIVES ON YAKIMA STREETS
9 people were arrested for DUI during the week. The week before 19 drivers were arrested for DUI the largest number of DUI drivers arrested since the speed patrols started last year.
DID THE PANDEMIC CURB THEFT IN THE CITY?
Yakima Police say while many drivers are speeding other drivers aren't able to drive because their cars have been stolen. Before the pandemic vehicle theft was a huge problem in Yakima with an average of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen every year. But recent statistics show vehicle theft down dramatically in 2021 and 2022. Yakima Police say 205 vehicles were stolen in the city in all of 2021 and 279 were stolen in 2022.
WHILE NUMBERS WERE DOWN IN '21 AND '22 THEY'RE UP SO FAR THIS YEAR
However it looks like the thieves are busy again in 2023. So far police say 217 vehicles have been stolen half way through the year. They say if the rate continues Yakima will likely be back to traditional numbers seen for years when thefts ranged between 500 and 700 vehicles.
Got a news tip? Email us here.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Summer of Gang Assaults and Killings in Washington State Beware
Judge Sentences Yakima Dog Killer To Five Years in Prison
A Tale of Two Cities Gangs and Crime in Yakima Growing Every Year
Possessing Hard Drugs in Washington? It's Now Against The Law
Parents in Zillah Upset After Romeo and Juliet Play on Monday