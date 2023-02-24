"Shout out to all sidewalks for keeping me off the streets!" - Anonymous

Oregon drivers, especially those in major cities like Portland, are not used to driving in so much snow. Snowmageddon is back and many homeowners have been wondering why don’t people shovel their sidewalks. Perhaps some of them do not know that there is a local city ordinance that says you must shovel your sidewalk when it snows. Nine times out of ten, you can be legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Oregon. It is already illegal to not shovel your sidewalk in the neighboring state of Washington.



Think about it: If someone were to walk by your property and slip and fall, you as the homeowner would be liable for paying any hospital bills and emotional distress caused by the slipping accident. Yes, you would be at-fault for that accident and you can be sued for not shoveling your sidewalk if someone gets injured. Nobody wants that to happen to them. Plus, it’s just good manners as a neighborhood resident to clear the sidewalk in front of your yard.

Let’s take a look and see what some major Oregon cities have to say about if it is illegal to not shovel your sidewalk. Anything blocking your sidewalk, including trees, branches, snow, etc., could get you a fine (and possibly sued).

Portland

YES

Eugene

YES

Bend

YES

Salem

YES

Tigard

YES

