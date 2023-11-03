Now that Halloween is over it's time to start thinking about the holidays and Christmas shopping. Online shopping has become very popular but it's taken money from local businesses who work everyday hoping you'll spend your dollars in Yakima. Keeping local dollars here helps pump up the economy and you can do that later this month.

ONE WAY TO KEEP DOLLARS IN YAKIMA? SHOP LOCAL

The annual Small Business Saturday in downtown Yakima is set for November 25. Small Business Saturday is a chance for shoppers to discover and enjoy local merchants and to support their fellow community members. The event happens in downtown Yakima when businesses in the downtown core are participate in the yearly celebration of the holidays and small, independent businesses.

SPECIAL DEALS AND PROMOTIONS ON SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Each business that's involved will have special promotions and sales on Small Business Saturday. If you attend you can pick up a passport at a local business.

The passport will be stamped at each business. You'll be entered into a drawing for a Downtown Yakima Gift Basket. When you're finished shopping you can turn your passport into the last business you visit. How will you know what businesses are involved? Businesses will be marked by Small Business Saturday posters in the front window or on the front door. Local business owners hope you'll shop local this holiday season to help keep local jobs and taxes benefiting the Yakima economy.

