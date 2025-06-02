A 64-year-old Yakima man is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a tragic crash on the Nob Hill Blvd overpass Friday. Yakima Police say Officers along with Firefighters from the Yakima Fire Department responded to the crash at about 12:35 pm Friday after one of the drivers fled the scene.

THE CRASH FORCED A VEHICLE ONTO THE SIDEWALK

Authorities say the crash happened after a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Civic were driving west on Nob Hill Blvd, on the overpass, when the Silverado collided with the back of the Civic. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says "this forced the Civic onto the sidewalk where the pedestrian was walking and struck the pedestrian." The 64-year-old victim was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. His condition is unknown.

attachment-IMG_6591 kit loading...

THE OTHER DRIVER WAS NOT INJURED

Police say the driver of the Civic stayed at the scene and was not injured while the driver of the Silverado fled the area. A short time later, just before 2:00 pm Officers were able to find the vehicle driving in the city. The driver tried to elude police but finally stopped the truck along the railroad tracks, just north of E Walnut St, and fled on foot. He was arrested after a short chase.

THE SUSPECT IS BEING HELD IN THE YAKIMA COUNTY JAIL

The man is being held in the Yakima County jail. The press releas says Officers had information the driver of the truck was likely impaired at the time, leading to reasonable suspicion for DUI, Felony Hit and Run, and Vehicular Assault. Police say if anyone has information or video relevant to the collision, please contact Officer Darius Williams at 509-306-3814 or Darius.williams@yakimawa.gov.

Women in Washington Should Especially Avoid Being Alone in These 10 Places Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

READ MORE; A NEW DRUG CAUSING CONCERNS IN YAKIMA