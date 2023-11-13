It has been often said of a less-than-beautiful win, 'Hey, a W is a W'. This is certainly the case with the Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders.

Jason Meyers's foot, and Geno Smith's arm in key situations, made the difference down the stretch for the Hawks, as Meyers kicked the game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. Final score: Seahawks 29 - Commanders 26.

Jason Meyers Boots 5 Field Goals for Seattle Seahawks, Including Game-Winner

Jason Meyers, normally very trustworthy, earned his keep and then some Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks edged out the Washington Commanders 29-26 as time expired. The week 10 match-up between the two NFC teams was close the whole way, with a thrilling score of 9-9 at halftime. Three Jason Meyers field goals accounted for the Seahawks' score, while a field goal and a touchdown with a missed extra point made up Washington's halftime mark.

Meyers would go on to add another field goal in the third quarter and then, after Seattle allowed the Commanders to tie up the score at 26 with a little over a minute left to play, Geno Smith guided the team down the field and into position for Meyers to take another shot at it from 45 yards out. He drilled it and the Hawks came away with a very important victory.

Questions About Geno Smith Remain

The social media chatter regarding doubts about Geno Smith continues, and yesterday's game did nothing to quell them. Geno made plays when it counted and he certainly made a few errant throws. However, laying disproportionate blame (or credit) at the Quarterback's feet is a low-hanging fruit approach to analysis.

Some good takeaways from the Hawk's victory yesterday, and the team will need to make a careful review and then prepare for the next several tough weeks.

Remaining Seahawks Schedule:

November 18th - RAMS in LA

Thanksgiving - 49ers in Seattle

Thursday 11/30 - Cowboys in Dallas

Sunday 12/10 - 49ers in Santa Clara

Sunday 12/17 - Philadelphia Eagles in Seattle

The Seahawks play the Titans on the road on Christmas Eve, the Steelers at home on New Year's Eve, Cardinals in AZ (time and day TBD) to wrap up the season.

