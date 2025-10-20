All Seattle Mariners fans are going to be watching Game 7 today with bated breath to see if we can finally make it to the World Series. Are you going to be one of the people watching?

Newbie fans of watching baseball playoffs might not know the answer to this question, but real fans already do: Have the Mariners ever been to the World Series? The answer is a resounding NO, and if the Mariners can pull off a win tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays, it will be a historic win for the team.

Seattle Mariners: The Only Team Never in the World Series

It's hard to believe that a team that sported my man, Ichiro, has never been in the World Series. I was stunned to find out this bit of Mariners trivia. That shows you just how much I pay attention to baseball scores. I'm the kind of fan who just likes to go to the games for the beer, companionship, a chance to yell at people like umpires and Red Sox fans, and the garlic fries. Also, I've only been to one Mariners game in my life, and that was almost two decades ago.

The last time that Seattle Mariners came close to clinching a spot in the World Series was in 2001.

Where to Watch Game 7, and What Time Does Game 7 Start?

The current American League Championship Series is tied; the Mariners and the Blue Jays have both won three games so far. You can watch Game 7 tonight beginning at 5:10 p.m. on your local FOX affiliate channel, Fubo, and DirecTV. The game will be broadcast live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Mariners and Blue Jays: An Epic Game Seven Showdown

According to MLB.com, if the Mariners win a spot in the World Series, then Seattle would host Games 3, 4, and 5 at T-Mobile Park (if the games get that far). That would be a huge boost to the local economy, for sure--and to the traffic jams, let's not forget about that, ha!

