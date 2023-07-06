Richland 3 on 3 Tourney Will Close Part of G Way

The Annual See3Slam 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament takes place this weekend in Richland. Basketball players and teams from around the Northwest converge on the area to test their skills in 3 on 3 competition.

The festivities begin with local players registration beginning at 5pm Friday July 7th. The tournament also involves the closure of Richland's main roadway, George Washington Way, for the majority of the weekend.

Why is G Way Closing?

The amount of players and teams competing calls for a larger "court" than any high school gym, rec center, or even the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick, can provide. They need roughly a city block to facilitate all the contests. As a result, George Washington Way between Newton and Knight Streets, running the stretch of John Dam Plaza, will be closed off to thru traffic.

Richland has a number of alternate routes and detours set up to make it less of an imposition for drivers. You can always take in the action over the weekend if you've wanted to see a large scale outdoor 3 on 3 basketball tournament on a sunny July weekend.

There are a few non playing related events on Friday night including a family friendly movie in John Dam Plaza. The games begin at 8 am on Saturday and Sunday with the action going until 8 pm Saturday and the Finals finishing around 4 pm Sunday.

All of that action means a lengthy closure of George Washington Way. The closure will begin at 5:30 pm on Friday night July 7th and reopen Sunday night July 9th at 7 pm.