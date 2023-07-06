Discover Washington: Your Ultimate Staycation Destination

Washington is a fantastic destination for tourists and staycationers, looking for a mix of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and urban attractions.

Whether you're interested in shopping, hiking, or just taking in the stunning views, these ten places are sure to provide lifelong memories.

Pike Place Market: This historic market in Seattle is one of the city's most popular attractions, featuring a variety of vendors selling fresh produce, seafood, artisanal goods, and more. It is also home to the iconic Pike Place Fish Market, where you can see fishmongers tossing fish and entertaining the crowds.

Space Needle: One of Seattle's most recognizable landmarks, the Space Needle offers stunning panoramic views of the city and the surrounding mountains. You can take an elevator to the top and enjoy a meal at the revolving restaurant.

San Juan Islands: A breathtaking archipelago, offering a perfect getaway for nature lovers and adventurers. Visitors can explore the stunning coastline, go kayaking and whale watching, hike through lush forests, and savor local seafood and wine. With its mild climate and stunning vistas, the San Juan Islands are an ideal destination for a memorable vacation. Here are the five secret spots you need to see in the San Juans.

Seattle Great Wheel: This waterfront ferris wheel in Seattle offers breathtaking views of the city and the Puget Sound. It's a great attraction for families and couples alike.

Olympic Peninsula: This stunning region in the northwest corner of Washington State offers a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and beachcombing. It is home to Olympic National Park, one of the most diverse national parks in the country.

Mt. Rainier National Park: This iconic national park offers stunning views of Mount Rainier, an active volcano and the highest peak in Washington State. It's a great destination for hiking and camping, with over 260 miles of trails.

Mt. St Helens National Volcanic Monument: This monument was created to commemorate the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, which was one of the most catastrophic volcanic events in U.S. history. Visitors can learn about the eruption and its aftermath, and explore the area's unique landscape.

Lake Chelan: This picturesque lake in north-central Washington offers a range of outdoor activities, including boating, fishing, and hiking. It's also home to several wineries, making it a great destination for wine enthusiasts.

Snoqualmie Falls: This beautiful waterfall is located just outside of Seattle and offers stunning views and a great hike. It's a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

Leavenworth: A Bavarian village on Highway 2, with charming architecture, a vibrant arts scene, and access to outdoor activities in the surrounding Enchantments. There’s more to do here than its well earned “Christmas Town USA” label. Here are some tips and hacks from locals to help you fully enjoy your stay here - and even save some money!

Washington provides our residents with world class, natural attractions. You don’t have to spend large amounts of money to travel across the country or around the World.

It's all here. Stay put on a weekend or week long getaway and tick of your Washington State bucket list.