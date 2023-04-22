It was a complete game both offensively and defensively for the Seattle Mariners in their return home vs St Louis Cardinals.

It's a three-game series in Seattle and with a sweep they could get back to .500.

Seattle Mariners vs St Louis Cardinals

The Mariners apparently were happy to be home in the confines of T-Mobile Park in Seattle as they took game one of a three-game series vs the St Louis Cardinals.

The Mariner bats were hot, the fielding was solid, and the pitching corps did their job tonight to lift the M's to victory 5 to 2 vs the visiting National League Cards. Both teams entered the game at 8 - 11 in this young season and by winning, the Mariners could get back to .500 with wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Mariners vs Cardinals on Saturday and Sunday in Seattle

Saturday - game time is 6:40 pm and Sunday at 1:10 pm.

If you want tickets for the game, go HERE.

PHOTO GALLERY - MARINERS VS CARDINALS