Seattle Mariners Win Take Game 1 in Series vs St Louis Cardinals
It was a complete game both offensively and defensively for the Seattle Mariners in their return home vs St Louis Cardinals.
It's a three-game series in Seattle and with a sweep they could get back to .500.
Seattle Mariners vs St Louis Cardinals
The Mariners apparently were happy to be home in the confines of T-Mobile Park in Seattle as they took game one of a three-game series vs the St Louis Cardinals.
The Mariner bats were hot, the fielding was solid, and the pitching corps did their job tonight to lift the M's to victory 5 to 2 vs the visiting National League Cards. Both teams entered the game at 8 - 11 in this young season and by winning, the Mariners could get back to .500 with wins on Saturday and Sunday.
Mariners vs Cardinals on Saturday and Sunday in Seattle
Saturday - game time is 6:40 pm and Sunday at 1:10 pm.
