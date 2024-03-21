Parking in downtown Yakima will be the topic of a meeting held by the Yakima Thursday. City council members who are planning a Parking Community Meeting Thursday, March 21st, from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm in Council Chambers at City Hall, 129 N. 2nd Street.

A SPECIAL PRESENTATION THEN A CHANCE TO TALK PARKING

City officials say the meeting will include a presentation by city staff about the history and recommendations they have regarding the four city-owned parking lots. After the presentation everyone is welcome to ask questions of city staff about the proposals. City officials say smaller break out sessions will also happen where you can talk about policy issues, maintenance and upgrades and enforcement of parking regulations in the four City-owned parking lots in Downtown Yakima.

Courtesy: JEM Development Courtesy: JEM Development loading...

IT'S TIME TO GET YOUR IDEAS TOGETHER AND TALK TO THE COUNCIL

Your input and feedback during the meeting will be "incorporated into final recommendations regarding parking in the four City-owned downtown Yakima parking lots. Those final recommendations will be presented to City Council at its March 26th study session."

yakima-downtown-walkway-630x354 loading...

COUNCIL MEMBERS SAY THEY PLAN TO VOTE ON A FINAL PLAN EARLY NEXT MONTH

Yakima City Council members say they plan to vote on the final recommendations about parking at the April 2 meeting. A press release says a moratorium on enforcing parking violations in the downtown area of the City of Yakima has been in place since December 2023. Yakima City Council extended the moratorium during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6th. It applies to time limitations on streets and City-owned parking lots in the Central Business District.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein