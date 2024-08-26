No arrests yet in a homicide reported on Friday in Yakima. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified the man killed as 30-year-old Jackson Tolerance. He died of a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the area of North 18th Ave and Willow Street at about 3:55 pm Friday. When they arrived they found Tolerance with a gunshot wound.

THE VICTIM DIED AT THE SCENE

Officers tried to save Tolerance but he died at the scene. A press release says the Yakima Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case. They say at this point, the motive and identity of the suspect or suspects are unknown.

DO YOU HAVE VIDEO OF THE SHOOTING?

Investigators are asking the community to check residential and business cameras for anything that appears out of the ordinary in the area of 18th and Willow Street. Any information about this incident can be forwarded to Detective Kevin Cays of the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (509) 249-6874 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

WAS IT A GANG RELATED SHOOTING?

There's no word on whether the shooting was gang related but police expect to see more gang shootings now that school is back in session.

Possibly the most violent gang related shooting this year happened in Feburary in Sunnyside. The murder of two young brothers in Sunnyside on February 16 remains unsolved after a juvenile arrested was released from custody earlier this year.

gang-unit-630x394 loading...

POLICE IN SUNNYSIDE ARRESTED A SUSPECT BUT HE'S BEEN RELEASED

The juvenile was arrested on charges of murder and accomplice to murder but was released because of a lack of evidence.

The two killed have been identified as 13-year-old Isaac Hernandez and 17-year-old Maurice Hernandez. Both were found shot dead in a vehicle at about 10:40 pm Friday, February 16 after police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of East Edison Avenue in Sunnyside.

THE FAMILY HAD STOPPED AT A STORE BEFORE THE SHOOTING

Authorities say the two brothers were with their mother when they stopped at a store in the area. While the mother was inside the store the two were shot dead. There's no word if the shooting was gang or drug related. So far no arrests have been made.

Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he continues to work closely with the Sunnyside Police Department as the investigation continues.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies