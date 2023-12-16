This Is the Most Dangerous Hour to Drive a Vehicle in WA and OR

The older I get, the more scared I get to drive a car. Maybe it’s something that happens with age, or maybe I’m just an emotional anxiety-ridden wreck-no pun intended. It gets more dangerous on these streets anymore.

WHICH STATE IS SAFEST TO DRIVE: WASHINGTON OR OREGON?

Washington state ranked as #28 as the most dangerous state to drive in the USA. Oregon came in at #9.

These worrisome figures are based on the number of fatalities from wrecks caused by speeding and impaired driving.

I guess it’s “safest” to say that Oregon is a better place for drivers than its neighbor state of WA.

SHOCKING FACT: It is safer to drive in California than Washington state!
Source: Forbes Advisor

This fact might have something to do with their being more rural land in Oregon than Washington, thus making it less of a hassle and worry for driving a vehicle. The population is also smaller in The Beaver State.

HERE ARE THE CURRENT OREGON AND WA STATE POPULATION STATISTICS FOR 2023:

OREGON POPULATION: 4.2 MILLION RESIDENTS

WASHINGTON POPULATION: 7.9 MILLION RESIDENTS

The hour of day to be extremely careful when driving in Washington state is between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on a Wednesday and a Friday.

The worst time to drive in Oregon is 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a Monday and a Saturday.

Source: Assurance.com

Based on where you live, what do you think about this eye-opening report? Take our poll below.

Residents of Washington state:

 

Residents of Oregon:

