This Is the Most Dangerous Hour to Drive a Vehicle in WA and OR
The older I get, the more scared I get to drive a car. Maybe it’s something that happens with age, or maybe I’m just an emotional anxiety-ridden wreck-no pun intended. It gets more dangerous on these streets anymore.
WHICH STATE IS SAFEST TO DRIVE: WASHINGTON OR OREGON?
Washington state ranked as #28 as the most dangerous state to drive in the USA. Oregon came in at #9.
These worrisome figures are based on the number of fatalities from wrecks caused by speeding and impaired driving.
I guess it’s “safest” to say that Oregon is a better place for drivers than its neighbor state of WA.
SHOCKING FACT: It is safer to drive in California than Washington state!
Source: Forbes Advisor
This fact might have something to do with their being more rural land in Oregon than Washington, thus making it less of a hassle and worry for driving a vehicle. The population is also smaller in The Beaver State.
HERE ARE THE CURRENT OREGON AND WA STATE POPULATION STATISTICS FOR 2023:
OREGON POPULATION: 4.2 MILLION RESIDENTS
WASHINGTON POPULATION: 7.9 MILLION RESIDENTS
The hour of day to be extremely careful when driving in Washington state is between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on a Wednesday and a Friday.
The worst time to drive in Oregon is 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on a Monday and a Saturday.
Source: Assurance.com
Based on where you live, what do you think about this eye-opening report? Take our poll below.
Residents of Washington state:
Residents of Oregon:
Report a typo or correction
Submit a Community Event
Got a news tip? Email us
MORE PACIFIC NORTHWEST REGIONAL STORIES TO READ:
- Top 1 Most Stolen Car in California, Oregon, and Washington
- One of the Most Filmed Movie Locations in the World Is in Oregon
- 5 Popular Restaurant Chains That Got Their Start in Oregon
The 8 Steepest Streets in Washington State
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster