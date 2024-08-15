After six and a half years as the CEO and Director of the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Mike Johnson has resigned his position.

JOHNSON WAS HIRED IN 2018 WITH A MANDATE FROM THE BOARD

Johnson started with the Mission in February of 2018 with the board wanting to refocus its efforts to help homeless living on the streets of Yakima. Johnson, a pastor and ex-Army Ranger, says he led the mission through a lot of growth on numerous fronts.

JOHNSON SAYS UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP A NEW LEVEL OF PROFESSIONALISM WAS STARTED

In a statement sent to KIT News, Johnson says under his leadership programs grew, along with staff training and salaries as he says a new level of professionalism became the new normal. Johnson says the number of people they were able to help get off the street and into programs expanded seven times what it was when they started.

JOHNSON SAYS HE'S PROUD OF THE GROWTH UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP

He's also proud "growing" the Mission's thrift stores allowing the annual budget to grow from $3.5 million to $9.5 million.

Today, under Johnson's leadership, the staff grew from 55 to 175.

Johnson says "I'm just grateful I had this chance. Being a change agent can be valuable, but it can sometimes make people uncomfortable too."

Johnson goes on to say "God has directed my life and the mission and I believe he is still doing that today."

THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE YAKIMA UNION GOSPEL MISSION

Mike Johnson, the C.E.O. of Yakima Union Gospel Mission has announced his resignation. Mike has been a powerful asset to the mission’s growth and expansion over the past six years. The YUGM board of directors sincerely thanks him for the years of growth and ministry as he has served as our C.E.O. Mike is a godly man who deeply cares for the homeless, and we wish him well in his next ministry assignment. The board will now begin the process of choosing God’s person to lead the Yakima Union Gospel Mission into the next phase of ministry."

AN INTERIM LEADER IS NOW IN PLACE

Scott Thielen will serve as Interim CEO until a new leader is identified. As the Mission moves forward with ministry, the Board will work closely with the Interim CEO to provide ongoing guidance to the staff as needed and appropriate.

