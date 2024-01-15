A man is dead after a shooting near Selah on Sunday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a burglary in the 1100 block of Ames Road.

WHEN AUTHORITIES ARRIVED THE MAN TRIED TO GET AWAY IN A VEHICLE

When they arrived they found a suspect in a vehicle who tried to flee the scene but the vehicle broke down. The suspect then fled on foot. That's when Officers from the Selah Police Department, Yakima Police Department and troopers from the

Washington State Patrol responded to try and find the man.

AUTHORITIES FOUND THE MAN IN A GARAGE WHERE HE WAS SHOT

After a short search the man was found in a garage in the 200 block of Johnson Road. Officers say they confronted the man with a Selah Police Officer firing shots. Authorities then tried to save the man but he died at the scene of the incident.

AN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION IS NOW UNDERWAY

Investigators from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit responded to conduct an

independent investigation in accordance with state law. The name of the man shot dead is

being withheld at this time pending the notification of his family. The Selah Police Department will release the name of the involved officer.

