Imagine being at a local business and a customer starts to get mad and threaten to shoot people. It's the kind of situation some people were facing on Tuesday in Union Gap.

THE MAN THREATENED TO SHOOT EVERYONE IN THE OFFICE

Police say plenty of people were very concerned about safety when the man started yelling threats. Union Gap Police say the 47-year-old man is facing a charge of felony harassment after he scared people when they say he threatened to shoot people at the Department of Licensing at 2725 Rudkin Road in Union Gap on Tuesday.

POLICE SAY THE MAN, ID' AS JASON BLACK WAS TRYING TO GET AN ID CARD

Union Gap Police Officers were called to the office at about 2:30 pm Tuesday after getting numerous 911 calls from people who where concerned about their safety.

Court papers say 47-year-old Jason Black was threatening an employee as he was trying to obtain an ID card. The employee said she was in fear of her life after Black told her he would "shoot you and everyone, give me my fucking lD."

BLACK WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT

Many people told police they left the office fearful of Black. One man told police he left the office with his child and went to his car to call police.

Officers found Black sitting in the office. He was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail on a charge of felony harassment. He was also wanted on a warrant by the Tumwater Police Department. Police didn't find a gun and they say he didn't threaten anyone with a weapon.

IF CONVICTED OF FELONY HARASSMENT HE COULD BE IN JAIL FOR YEARS

According to the state of Washington a person convicted of felony harassment charge, which is a Class C felony, could face 5 years in jail, a $10,000 fine, and loss of gun rights.

