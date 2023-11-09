Man In Jail After Threats to Shoot Everyone at Union Gap DOL

Man In Jail After Threats to Shoot Everyone at Union Gap DOL

flickr

Imagine being at a local business and a customer starts to get mad and threaten to shoot people. It's the kind of situation some people were facing on Tuesday in Union Gap.

THE MAN THREATENED TO SHOOT EVERYONE IN THE OFFICE

Police say plenty of people were very concerned about safety when the man started yelling threats. Union Gap Police say the 47-year-old man is facing a charge of felony harassment after he scared people when they say he threatened to shoot people at the Department of Licensing at 2725 Rudkin Road in Union Gap on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

POLICE SAY THE MAN, ID' AS JASON BLACK WAS TRYING TO GET AN ID CARD

Union Gap Police Officers were called to the office at about 2:30 pm Tuesday after getting numerous 911 calls from people who where concerned about their safety.
Court papers say 47-year-old Jason Black was threatening an employee as he was trying to obtain an ID card. The employee said she was in fear of her life after Black told her he would "shoot you and everyone, give me my fucking lD."

BLACK WAS ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT

Many people told police they left the office fearful of Black. One man told police he left the office with his child and went to his car to call police.
Officers found Black sitting in the office. He was arrested and booked into the Yakima County jail on a charge of felony harassment. He was also wanted on a warrant by the Tumwater Police Department. Police didn't find a gun and they say he didn't threaten anyone with a weapon.

IF CONVICTED OF FELONY HARASSMENT HE COULD BE IN JAIL FOR YEARS

According to the state of Washington a person convicted of felony harassment charge, which is a Class C felony, could face 5 years in jail, a $10,000 fine, and loss of gun rights.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

Filed Under: yakima, arrested, Union Gap, Police, department of licensing
Categories: Events, Local News, Breaking News, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA