Yakima Police have arrested a second suspect in a deadly gang related shooting in which a 26 year old man died October 15.

OFFICERS FOUND THE VICTIM DEAD WHEN THEY ARRIVED

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after a call of shots fired. They found the 26-year-old victim, identified as Omar Garcia of Yakima was dead, a result of multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene of the shooting. A 22-year-old man, Ruben Marin, who police say was the shooter is being held in the Yakima County jail on a charges of second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and first- and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

OFFICERS RECENTLY ARRESTED A SECOND SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING

Police recently arrested the second suspect. 19-year-old Blayze Christopher Choquette is facing a charges of drive-by shooting and first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Detectives say Choquette drove Marin to the area where the shooting happened.

A DISAGREEMENT LEAD TO THE SHOOTING SAY POLICE

Police say an argument between Marin and Garcia happened just before Garcia was shot in the gang related incident. If you have any information that could help authorities contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

