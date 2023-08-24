Yakima Man Uses Sword To Protect His Kids From Man in Truck

A 48-year-old Yakima man faces three counts of second-degree assault after police say he verbally assaulted a man and tried to ram his truck into a apartment Tuesday.

Yakima Police were called to the apartment in 100 block of South 6th Street at about 6:30 pm Tuesday for a stabbing and shooting.

OFFICERS ARRIVED TO FIND THE REPORTING PARTY HOLDING A RIFLE

When Officers arrived they found a man standing in front of the apartment holding an assault rifle. The man was placed into handcuffs before he told Officers he was trying to protect his kids from the suspect.

THE MAN TOLD POLICE HE WAS SIMPLY TRYING TO PROTECT HIS KIDS

The man, identified as Christopher Popov says the suspect was driving near the apartment when he started arguing with Popov before driving away. The suspect is quoted as saying "f@#$ the white man" and "this is native land", Popov responded "f@#$ natives." A short argument happened and the suspect drove away. The suspect came back to the apartment and slammed his truck into a fence at the apartment complex where Popov's 2 kids were playing.

POPOV GRABBED A SWORD AND TRIED TO STOP THE DRIVER

Popov grabbed a sword from his apartment and stabbed tires in the truck but the suspect, identified as Celso Valdivia, wouldn't stop. Police say that's when Popov, worried about his kids nearby stabbed Valdivia with the sword. Valdivia then drove away and almost struck a pedestrian in the neighborhood. That's when police say a bystander fired shots at the truck but no one was injured. As the suspect drove away Popov grabbed his rifle to protect himself and that's when police arrived.

THE SUSPECT WAS FOUND AT A YAKIMA HOSPITAL AND ARRESTED

Authorities say Valdivia drove to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wounds. Police found Valdivia at the hospital and arrested him on three counts of first-degree assault.

