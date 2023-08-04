Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. Violated Child Labor Laws in 23 stores
Spokane-based Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. has been under investigation by the US Department of labor for months for pay and employment practices at 23 stores including Yakima.
MAJOR FINES HAVE BEEN LEVIED AGAINST THE COMPANY
As a result of the investigation the U.S. Department of Labor has "recovered more than $350,000 in back wages and damages for 602 employees and assessed penalties of $72,862 for the employer’s violations.
EMPLOYEES WEREN'T PAID FOR MEAL BREAKS
During the investigation the department found Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. failed to pay employees for meal breaks that lasted less than 20 minutes long as required by law. Department officials say they also didn't include what's called evening premium pay, hazard pay and non-discretionary bonuses in "regular pay rates when calculating overtime wages."
THE STORE IN YAKIMA WAS PART OF THE INVESTIGATION
They say the violations were found at 16 stores in Washington, four stores in Montana, two stores in Idaho and one in Oregon. The stores cited in Washington state are located in Colfax, Colville, Ellensburg, Pullman, Ridgefield, Spokane, Walla Walla and Yakima.
Also the investigators found Spokane-based Rosauers Supermarkets Inc. violated federal child labor laws by hiring five minors who operated dangerous machines that compacted paper and compacted boxes at a store in Ridgefield, Washington. A press release says the division cited the same employer for similar child labor infractions at 10 stores in 1993.
