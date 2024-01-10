A lock down has been lifted at White Swan High School after authorities say a suspect pointed a rifle at a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy.

THE GOOD NEWS? NO INJURIES REPORTED BUT WHAT HAPPENED?

All students and staff are safe and no injuries reported. The 17-minute lock down was lifted shortly after 8:00 am Wednesday. The suspect was arrested and is a member of the Yakima Nation so Tribal Police are now handling the investigation.

yakima-county-sheriff-trunk-view loading...

STUDENTS WERE TRANSFERRED TO HARRAH DURING THE LOCKDOWN

Officials with the Mt. Adams School District say during the lock down students were transferred to Harrah. The students have now returned to White Swan High School.

Sheriff's officials say they have a Deputy who is a School Resource Officer at the school but they're not saying what prompted the suspect to point the weapon at a Deputy.

THE THREAT WAS REPORTED NEAR THE SCHOOL

They say the call from the Deputy came from an area near the school.

Few other details are available because Tribal Police aren't releasing any information about the suspect other than to say he's a juvenile male who was arrested.

yakima-county-sheriff-car1 loading...

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)