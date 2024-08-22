If you drive late in the evening in Washington State you're risking your life according to a new study. The study by personal injury lawyers Scott Vicknair looked closely at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found the most dangerous time to drive in Washington State is between 8:00 pm - 8:59 pm.

MANY FATALITIES HAPPEN AT THAT TIME OF DAY

The study looked closely at crashes reported between 2017 and 2022. Officials with the law firm say the finding about Washington state is because "210 of the 3374 fatal crashes recorded in the state between 2017 and 2022 occurred at the time, which is a percentage of 6.22%, higher than any other time in the day."

THERE'S ALSO A DEADLY TIME TO DRIVE NATIONWIDE

But the study found if you are driving anywhere in the nation earlier in the day, between 6:00pm - 6:59pm you're driving at a time when most fatalities happen nationwide.

NO FATALITIES IN THE AM?

A spokesperson for Scott Vicknair says: "While rush hour is the most dangerous time to drive, and all states had the most fatalities during the afternoon and evening, not a single state had its highest numbers in the morning, which is surprising. With earlier times of the day usually having fewer cars on the road, this doesn't mean they aren't dangerous, as often the way you drive can make any environment you travel equally dangerous."

