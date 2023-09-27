Allowing more time to have fun in the fall and making sure areas are safe the reason behind new lighting at three Yakima city parks. The new lights will be celebrated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:00 pm, Monday, October 2nd, at Kiwanis Park.

IT'S BEEN A VERY PRODUCTIVE PARTNERSHIP

Yakima city officials say the ribbon cutting will mark the completion of a partnership the city has with local Rotary clubs.The Clubs have provided lights at the Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park and the Randall Park basketball court.

ROTARY CLUBS OF YAKIMA ALWAYS HELPING ALWAYS STEPPING UP

“All three Rotary Clubs, plus the Rotary Trust, committed over $170,000 for the lighting of these park facilities so they can be used into the evening hours,” says Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson. “The City appreciates this generosity, which allows these recreation amenities to be used more as our daylight hours decrease in the fall and winter.”

CITY PARKS HAVE SEEN A LOT OF CHANGE THIS YEAR

It's the second ribbon cutting in the last three months. The last ceremony was held June 22 with the completion of improvements at Miller Park. The improvements included new rims, backboards, lighting and fencing for basketball courts; performance area, walkways, restrooms, playground, picnic shelter and free-standing mosaics.

