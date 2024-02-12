I-82 Closed Near Wapato After Big Sinkhole Found Under Road

Seth Krueger

The Washington State Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes of I-82 near Wapato for road repairs after a large section of the roadway was washed away. The lanes were closed early Monday after authorities discovered the problem and detoured traffic.

CREWS ARE NOW EVALUATING THE PROBLEM

A detour is currently in place. The roadway is now being evaluated and repairs are likely to be ordered as soon as possible. There's no word on what caused the dirt under the roadway to wash away but it's not the first time it's happened along that part of the road. In fact in June of 2020 a large sinkhole was discovered under I-82 near Zillah. That problem was created by a broken culvert and catch basin. The problem closed the road for several days.

Seth Krueger
SO FAR NO REPORTS OF ANY CARS DAMAGED OR INJURIES

No cars were damaged in the incident in 2020 and so far no reports of any problems, crashes or injuries as a result of the discovery on Monday. A KIT Listener alerted us and sent us pictures of the sinkhole.

SINKHOLES ARE A PROBLEM ALL AROUND THE US

According to the USGS sinkholes can vary from a few feet to hundreds of acres and from less than 1 to more than 100 feet deep. "Some are shaped like shallow bowls or saucers whereas others have vertical walls; some hold water and form natural ponds."
Almost all cause some type of disruption because many are located near homes and roads around the United States.
