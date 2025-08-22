A 51-year-old man who police was killed in Granger by a man who also killed another person in Toppenish has been identified as Miguel Angel Cruz-Cid from Granger.

Cruz-Cid DIED FROM A STABBING

A press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Cruz-Cid was found dead of multiple stab wounds on August 13 when the Granger Police Department responded to a welfare check call in the 200 block of East A Street. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the crime.

ANOTHER HOMICIDE THE SAME DAY

Hours later on August 13 Toppenish Police reported a homicide in their city. Detectives say the person, who also hasn't been identified died in the same manner and that lead authorities to connect the murders. The press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says both "homicide investigations are ongoing. A suspect is in custody. The suspect is now being held in the Yakima County jail after a short vehicle chase. He's described as a 48-year-old man from Granger.

DO YOU KNOW ANYTHING?

Authorities are waiting for your tips on either homicide. Two different contacts. If you have any information about the homicide in Granger, please contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (Detective Beehler) at (509) 574-2567. If you have details related to the homicide in Toppenish, please contact the Toppenish Police Department and ask for Detective Pottle at (509) 865-1629.

Tips, including anonymous tips, can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Yakima County by calling 509-248-9980. You could be in line for a reward if your tips lead to an arrest.