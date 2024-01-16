From Farm To Pint Glass: Yakima Valley&#8217;s Role In The Craft Beer Revolution

Canva

The Yakima Valley is known for producing some of the best-tasting fruit in the world. From apples to wine grapes, from cherries to mint, Yakima's rich fertile soil and 300+ days of sunshine add up to agricultural gold.

Yakima is also rightfully known as the Hop Capitol of the world, and where there are hops, mankind's favorite golden nectar - beer - will also be found.

Yakima is Tops When it Comes to Hops

Canva
The Yakima Valley contains approximately 75 percent of the total United States hop acreage, with an average farm size of 450 acres accounting for over 77 percent of the total United States hop crop.

It's no wonder, then, that the Valley is also home to some of the finest craft breweries in the Pacific Northwest. Bale Breaker Brewing, for example, is said to be in the top 5 breweries in the state of Washington, and just so happens to be located smack dab in the middle of a family hop farm that has endured for multiple generations.

Are Hops Indiginous to the Yakima Valley?

Canva
Hops have an interesting history that dates back to ancient times. There's a phrase that I've heard quoted over the years that says 'Beer is proof that God loves us'. If that's true, then it's not a surprise to learn that 9th century Monks are said to have been among the first to use hops in their brew in Western Europe.

Hops likely made a splash in much older brews, perhaps going back thousands of years. We do know that those hops used by prayerful Western European brewers from back in the first millennium eventually made their way with European settlers in the 'new world' here in America.

IPA's Present a Popular 'Hop-Forward' Flavor

Canva
IPAs have become a very popular beer type in the US. Hops are a large reason for that, lending, among other things, bitterness, citrus, and floral notes to the taste.

Hops play an important role in flavor development in various beer varieties from ales, IPAs, stouts, lagers, and more. One excellent way to further explore IPAs and discover your preferences is to enjoy a beer-tasting adventure. Stop in at your favorite taproom, like the one at the aforementioned Bale Breaker Brewing in Moxee, and let them know you'd like to try a flight. Ask questions, get some answers, and quench your thirst.

