Former Yakima Officer Arrested in Domestic Incident Monday
Yakima Police arrested a former Officer in a domestic violence incident in west Yakima Monday. Police were called to a home in the area of 74th Avenue and Summitview where they say two people were having an argument.
THE TWO INVOLVED WERE BOTH FORMER YPD OFFICERS
The two have been identified as Mark Andrews and his wife Stacey who are both former Officers. According to court papers, when Officers arrived they found Mark Andrews in the area of 74th Avenue and Summitview carrying a gun. He was taken into custody as police talked to his wife. Authorities say Mark Andrews left the Yakima Police Department in September of 2022.
HIS WIFE SAYS HE HADN'T BEEN SLEEPING AND WAS SEEING THINGS
Mark Andrews was arrested on a Felony Domestic Violence assault charge. His wife had minor injuries. He's accused of firing shots from the front yard of his home just before 6:00 pm Monday as people were walking and kids were playing in the area.
Stacey Andrews told Officers her husband hadn't been sleeping and was experiencing hallucinations over several days.
ANDREWS WAS POINTING THE GUN ALL AROUND THE HOME
Before police arrived she told Officers Mark was seeing things and people inside the home while pointing a handgun all around and directly at her. When she tried to take the gun from Mark he resisted and struck her in the face with the gun. The court papers say "Mark continually pointed the gun at numerous places in the house and he was spinning around."
POLICE SAY HE THEN WALKED OUTSIDE WITH THE GUN
Police say he then walked outside and started pointing the gun and firing it in several directions but mainly southeast of his home as people were walking and kids were playing in the area. He was arrested outside while wearing a robe.
AFTER BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY THE FORMER OFFICER ADMITTED USING COCAINE
After being taken into custody he told police he and his wife had recently taken a trip to Mexico where they began using cocaine. He then told the Officers after using the cocaine he thought his electronics were being hacked and his wife accused him of having mental problems.
THE FORMER OFFICER NOW FACES NUMEROUS CHARGES
54-year-old Mark Andrews is now facing charges of 2nd and 3rd Degree Domestic Violence Assault as well as Malicious Mischief and Reckless Endangerment. He's being held in the Yakima County jail.
