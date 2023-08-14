Forklift Fire Blamed For Blaze At Olympic Fruit in Moxee Friday
A forklift that caught fire near a propane tank at the Olympic Fruit warehouse west of Moxee is the cause of the blaze reported on Friday afternoon.
FIREFIGHTERS WERE FIRST CALLED FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Firefighters were called to the warehouse at State Highway 24 and Beaudry Road at about 3:50 pm Friday. When they arrived everyone was out and no injuries were reported. Firefighters battled the flames for hours before the blaze was contained and doused.
A SHELTER IN PLACE ORDER WAS LIFTED ON SATURDAY MORNING
Shortly after the fire started officials at Yakima Valley Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place order for residents who live near the warehouse. Emergency officials say they were concerned about the possibility of an ammonia leak.
The order was lifted on Saturday morning.
A FORKLIFT FIRE LEAD TO THE LARGER BLAZE
Fire officials say after the forklift caught fire it lead to a fire in a nearby propane tank that lead to the fire that burned the building.
Firefighters were dousing flames of the fire on Saturday morning.
Traffic along Highway 24 was impacted by emergency vehicles at the time of the fire.
Olympic Fruit is open for business today because only one building was burned in the fire.
