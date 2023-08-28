Filling The Tank on a Monday? GasBuddy Says You’ll Save Money

Are you filling the tank on a Monday?

Officials with GasBuddy say that's smart because is on the rise for the rest of the week. In Yakima average gasoline prices are up 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.80 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.

JUST CONSTANT PRICE INCREASES OVER THE LAST MONTH

Prices in Yakima are 31.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.33 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the valley is priced at $4.20 per gallon in Wapato.

DIESEL PRICES DOWN? YES

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon Monday.

The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

JUST NEED TO HOPE FOR WEATHER TO COOPERATE



It hasn't happened in weeks but the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure "as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation's largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

August 28, 2022: $4.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 28, 2021: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 28, 2020: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

August 28, 2019: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

August 28, 2018: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 28, 2017: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

August 28, 2016: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

August 28, 2015: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

August 28, 2014: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 28, 2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

EVEN HIGHER AVERAGES IN OTHER PARTS OF THE STATE

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Tacoma- $5.03/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $5.00/g.

Seattle- $5.22/g, up 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $5.18/g.

Washington- $5.05/g, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $5.00/g.

