A 25-year-old man is dead after a crash in Sunnyside on Tuesday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies say the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Vanbelle Road and Bethany Road.

THE VICTIM DRIVER SLAMMED INTO A SEMI-TRUCK

Authorities say Junior Angiano was driving a Honda Accord east on Vanbelle Road at about 1:30 pm Tuesday, October 24 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was southbound on Bethany Road.Angiano died at the scene of the crash. The semi-truck driver was not injured. The investigation continues.

