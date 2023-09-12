Yakima Police are investigating a possible gang related drive-by shooting reported at about 8:00 am Tuesday in the area of 41st Avenue and West Arlington. One person, identified only as a juvenile male was struck by gunfire. He was rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in stable condition. Police say he's expected to survive.

POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT WITH HELP FROM VIDEO



The suspect drove out of the immediately area after the shooting. Police are now searching for a suspect and a suspect vehicle with the help of pictures and video from security cameras all around Eisenhower High School.

As a result of the shooting Eisenhower High School, Wilson Jr. High and Whitney elementary schools were locked down during the incident. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

THE SHOOTING FOLLOWS A SHOOTING AT IKE LAST MARCH

Tuesday's shooting follows a shooting at Eisenhower High School in March of 2022 in which a 16-year-old student, Shawn Tolbert was shot and died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. An 18-year-old was injured. The shooting was reported in the parking lot of the school at 40th and Tieton.

THE SUSPECT IN THE SHOOTING PLEAD AND WAS SENTENCED

The suspect, Jessy James Lee Krikorian Jr., the cousin to the 16-year-old victim will be behind bars until he's 21. The teen plead guilty to a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection to the March 15 shooting in the parking lot at Eisenhower High School. Police say in that shooting security video from the parking lot helped them find and convict the shooter.

