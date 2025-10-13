A 31-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday while walking along Highway 97 near Wapato.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE FLED THE SCENE

Washington State Patrol Troopers say a vehicle was traveling southbound, a half mile north of Wapato city limits when the driver struck 31-year-old Jeffrey Bushman who was walking on the side of the road. The vehicle fled the scene and authorities are searching for the driver today.

Get our free mobile app

THE MOST DANGEROUS IN THE STATE?

Many people are injured or killed while driving or walking along Highway 97 in the lower Yakima valley which is considered one of the most dangerous roads in the state especially between Union Gap and Toppenish. State officials say that stretch of the road is considered dangerous because of high speeds, distracted and impaired driving, pedestrians on the road and roads that intersect with the route.

A STUDY CONFIRMING THE FACTS

In fact a recent study by the University of Washington shows the intersection of Larue Road and Highway 97 is the most dangerous in the state of Washington. The study shows Semitrucks loaded with freight turn right onto Larue Road. That's when some drivers swerve into the oncoming lane so they don't have to slow down and that's when crashes happen.

crash/Lance Tormey crash/Lance Tormey loading...

NO SIDEWALKS FOR PEDESTRIANS

Other problems with the highway include no sidewalk for pedestrians a heavy traffic and authorities say those factors contribute to a dangerous stretch of road and that's when the weather is good. When the weather changes that danger increases.

Each year people in Washington are killed by fatality hit and run drivers. Information from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows an average of 1900 fatal hit-and-run crashes in the United States ever year. Foundation officials say the number highlights the prevalence of the issue with a majority of the victims being pedestrians and bicyclists.