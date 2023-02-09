It's that time of year when we look forward to shedding those winter blues and welcoming spring sunshine. Springing forward one hour with Daylight Saving Time always helps us to progress to that goal, offering more daylight hours.

But wait, are we still doing Daylight Saving Time this year? Didn't we join with other states and do away with that? Well, the answer is yes, and yes. Puzzled? Me too. Here's what you need to know.

Daylight Saving Time: When Was it First Instituted in The USA?

Although there is a record of Daylight Saving Time originating in Thunder Bay, Canada in 1908, it was first observed in the USA in 1918. According to Wikipedia:

a wartime measure for seven months during World War I in the interest of adding more daylight hours to conserve energy resources. Year-round DST, or "War Time", was implemented again during World War II.

What States Opted to Abolish Daylight Saving Time?

Eighteen States have said they want to do away with the 'fall back - spring forward' time changes, in favor of going with a permanent Daylight Saving Time year-round. Some states such as Washington and Oregon, have passed legislation to make it permanent, while California's AB2868 failed to pass.

In any case, for states to move ahead with a plan to adopt DST, they still need the blessing of the Federal Government. (uh, oh. here's where the log jam happens). The US Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent on November 5th, 2023. However, it must first be approved by the US House of Representatives, and then signed into Law by The President.

When is Daylight Saving Time in 2023?

Daylight Saving Time, and by the way, there is no 's' at the end of Saving, begins on March 12, 2023, at 2:00 AM.

If you'd like to see things progress through the House of Representatives, call your congressman and let them know that you don't want to 'fall back' into old habits this November 5th. Otherwise, that's the date you'll be setting the clocks back an hour.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State