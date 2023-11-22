🍎If you are over age 21 and consider yourself to be a Cider Snob, then please listen up: CiderCon 2024 is about to pop off in Portland in a couple of months.

Save your coins or cash in your frequent flier miles so you can be there and not miss any of the hard cider action on January 16-19 at the Oregon Convention Center, hosted by the Northwest Cider Association.

Portland CiderCon 2024 Is Coming UP_ Cider Snobs Are Welcome (2) Canva loading...

They are not playing around with this convention! There will be certified “pommeliers”, something I never even knew existed until right this very minute! Pommelier exams will be happening at CiderCon 2024.

Just like their fermented grape counterparts the sommeliers, a pommelier is well qualified to judge the best tasting hard ciders in the world.

Cider Barrel Canva loading...

CiderCon is the largest cider trade show on the planet. Last year, it was held in Chicago, and it’s being hosted in Portland this year.

CiderCon 2024 Will Be in Portland OR Canva loading...

This convention won’t be as crowded as say, Rose City Comicon or anything, so don’t expect traffic from this event to shut down the town. It will, however, bring enthusiastic people who are thrilled to share their love of cider with each other and the public.

“Portlanders drink more cider per capita than any other city, so visiting attendees will feel right at home.” - American Cider Association CEO, Michelle McGrath

Cider Brewery owners love to attend because they are able to purchase materials and equipment for cider production, plus meet cider producers, podcasters, and pommeliers from all over the world.

Get registered for CiderCon here.

