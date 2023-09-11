Picture it: Washington state, circa 1882. There were less than 1,200 people living in the big city when the oldest mansion in Seattle was built. It was designed in the Victorian style of the heyday and owned by a wealthy contractor, real estate agent, insurance guy, and local pastor. His name was George Ward.

HISTORIC SEATTLE MANSIONS ABOUND

Finding the ancient mansions located across Seattle is like following a treasure map. What secrets and history they must behold! If you want to make a trip of it, you could visit each one of these old Seattle mansions in a weekend. You could take selfies in front of them and in some cases, you could actually peek inside.

The oldest mansions in Seattle are representatives of magnificent architectural feats. From colonial to Victorian, and panoramic Seattle city views to spooky Tudor-style castles and other “ancient” landmarks, these mansions are silent historians of the Emerald City’s past.

10 of the Oldest Mansions in Seattle, Washington

Got a news tip? Email us here

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)