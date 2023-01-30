Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior.

Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.

Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?

This is not a list intended to elevate or otherwise promote the wretched perpetrators of heinous crimes. To do such would be insensitive and disrespectful to victims and their families everywhere. Instead, the list intends to remind us that evil exists in the world around us and that we must remain ever-vigilant in maintaining safety and security for ourselves and our loved ones.

Additionally, it would be difficult to objectively rank individuals based on the severity of their crimes. It is important to remember that all individuals who have committed criminal acts should be held accountable for their actions and receive a fair trial in accordance with the law.

10 of California's Most Terrible Murderers

Updated Charles Manson Photo Released Getty Images loading...

Charles Manson - cult leader and mastermind behind the Tate-LaBianca murders in 1969 led the so-called ‘Manson Family’ whose members carried out the murders.

Richard Ramirez nightwalkers via YouTube Richard Ramirez nightwalkers via YouTube loading...

Richard Ramirez - known as the Night Stalker, was convicted of 13 counts of murder, 5 attempted murders, 11 sexual assaults, and 14 burglaries.

ted bundy via youtube ted bundy via youtube loading...

Ted Bundy - American serial killer, kidnapper, rapist, and necrophile who assaulted and murdered numerous young women and girls during the 1970s in several states, most prolifically in Washington State.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

Edmund Kemper - known as the "Co-ed Killer", Kemper murdered six young women in the Santa Cruz area before turning to murder members of his own family.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

Juan Corona - Known as the ‘Machete Killer’ was convicted of 25 counts of murder in 1971, and is thought to be one of the most prolific serial killers in American history.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

Randy Kraft - Known as the ‘Scorecard Killer’ was convicted of 16 counts of murder, and thought to have possibly killed as many as 67 young men.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

Herbert Mullin – was convicted of 10 counts of murder, active during the early 1970s in Santa Cruz.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

Lawrence Bittaker and Roy Norris - were known as the "Tool Box Killers," and were convicted of 5 counts of murder in 1980.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

David Carpenter - known as the "Trailside Killer," was convicted of 8 counts of murder in 1984.

via YouTube via YouTube loading...

Richard Allen Davis - convicted of the 1993 kidnap and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas. Polly’s father Marc Klass became an active advocate for victims and their families.

MORE TO READ:

Lizzie Borden's Maplecroft Is Back on the Market in Fall River, Massachusetts