Own a Honda? Authorities Warn of Email Phishing Scam in Yakima

It's called a phishing scam and maybe you received the email going around Yakima this week. The Better Business Bureau warns of the scams that trick you into thinking you've received a legitimate email hoping you'll click on a link so scammers can get into your computer and install malware.

THE EMAIL SCAM LOOKS LIKE IT CAME FROM A LEGIT SOURCE

The latest phishing scam looks like its from a Honda vehicle dealership. The scam email reads like this;

Thank you for bringing your Honda Accord Sedan to your local Honda dealership for service. Your satisfaction throughout the Honda ownership experience is a responsibility that we take seriously and we hope to continue to earn your business.

At Honda, our goal is to provide the highest levels of customer satisfaction. As a valued customer, your feedback is essential in assisting us and our dealers to improve the quality of the services we provide.

It is for this reason that we would like to hear about your experience at Honda. Providing your feedback will help us provide you with a better ownership experience.

Thanks again for choosing Honda for your service needs.

Please click on the Start button below to share your feedback.

DON'T CLICK ON THE LINK BECAUSE YOU'RE CURIOUS

If you don't own a Honda vehicle that's the first red flag. If you do and you recently had your vehicle serviced if you have concerns call the company or shop that worked on your car but don't click on the link in the scam phishing email.

